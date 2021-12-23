Travel Insurance & COVID-19: What you need to know

Companies encourage insurance year-round, but with the threat of COVID-19 getting travel insurance could protect you if you test positive for the virus.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — If you plan to travel this holiday season, you may want to invest in travel insurance. Companies encourage insurance year-round, but with the threat of COVID-19 getting travel insurance could protect you if you test positive for the virus.

Pam Seagle is the owner of Travel Leaders in High Point. She said getting insurance can save travelers money and a major headache.

“It’s almost to the point now where we won’t even want to sell a trip unless someone is purchasing the insurance,” Seagle said. “It doesn’t take long for us to convince the client that it is something that is really necessary at this time. Anyone who would travel without it, insurance coverage at this time, I think it would be unfortunate.”

Seagle said it takes 24 hours for travel insurance to process and the cost can vary depending on the level of insurance.

“If you are traveling and you become ill, you would be covered,” Seagle said. “If you are ill and you are sick enough to be hospitalized this would be covered also. They would pay your medical bills. If you are hospitalized on certain policies longer than 24 hours, many if you are in a foreign country require you to pay upfront, this would be covered. If you have to quarantine, your accommodations would be covered.”