GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County has an identity problem, and solving it begins with pursuing the branding of what its two primary cities aspire to be. That was the consensus sentiment expressed by four panelists at Thursday’s Triad Business Journal Focus on Guilford discussion, sponsored by Cone Health, at Greensboro Science Center.

Only then, the panelists agreed, can the cities of Greensboro and High Point know what they are selling as they try to secure economic development and vitality.

