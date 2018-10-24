As people nationwide woke up Wednesday morning checking their tickets to see if they're the lucky recipient of a massive billion-dollar jackpot, two people in Virginia had million-dollar winning tickets!

In last night's drawing alone, two tickets bought from two different convenience stores in Aylett and Dale City won $1 million.

Related: NC Has Two $1M Winners, 9 $10,000 Winners from the $1.6B Mega Millions Jackpot

There was also one person who won $30,000 after getting the Megaplier and 13 people who won $10,000. Two of the $10,000 tickets were bought in Virginia Beach and Newport News.

Here's a list of the locations that sold $10,000 winning tickets:

7-Eleven, 42040 Village Center Plaza, Aldie

Super Giant, 5581 Merchants View Square, Haymarket

Food City Express, 11604 Norton Coeburn Road, Coeburn

Euro Market Mobil, 6318 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church

Fas Mart, 7559 Cold Harbor Road, Mechanicsville

Styles Bi-Rite, 11300 Hull Street Road, Midlothian

Rite Aid, 1808 Salem Road, Virginia Beach

Speedway, 11702 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News

7-Eleven, 13050 Nokesville Road, Nokesville

7-Eleven, 426 South 2nd Street, Arlington

7-Eleven, 1350 North Main Street, Blacksburg

La Palmita Deli & Market, 8406 West Main Street, Marshall

Virginia Lottery online subscription

A single ticket sold in South Carolina claimed the $1.537 billion jackpot, the largest jackpot ever won by a single ticket. The winner can claim the prize as an annuity or take a lump sum cash prize of $877.8 million cash. The Mega Millions jackpot will reset for $40 million, or $22.8 million cash, on Friday. The $1.58 billion Powerball jackpot in January 2016 remains the largest jackpot ever.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WVEC