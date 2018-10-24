As people nationwide woke up Wednesday morning checking their tickets to see if they're the lucky recipient of a massive billion-dollar jackpot, two people in Virginia had million-dollar winning tickets!
In last night's drawing alone, two tickets bought from two different convenience stores in Aylett and Dale City won $1 million.
There was also one person who won $30,000 after getting the Megaplier and 13 people who won $10,000. Two of the $10,000 tickets were bought in Virginia Beach and Newport News.
Here's a list of the locations that sold $10,000 winning tickets:
- 7-Eleven, 42040 Village Center Plaza, Aldie
- Super Giant, 5581 Merchants View Square, Haymarket
- Food City Express, 11604 Norton Coeburn Road, Coeburn
- Euro Market Mobil, 6318 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church
- Fas Mart, 7559 Cold Harbor Road, Mechanicsville
- Styles Bi-Rite, 11300 Hull Street Road, Midlothian
- Rite Aid, 1808 Salem Road, Virginia Beach
- Speedway, 11702 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News
- 7-Eleven, 13050 Nokesville Road, Nokesville
- 7-Eleven, 426 South 2nd Street, Arlington
- 7-Eleven, 1350 North Main Street, Blacksburg
- La Palmita Deli & Market, 8406 West Main Street, Marshall
- Virginia Lottery online subscription
A single ticket sold in South Carolina claimed the $1.537 billion jackpot, the largest jackpot ever won by a single ticket. The winner can claim the prize as an annuity or take a lump sum cash prize of $877.8 million cash. The Mega Millions jackpot will reset for $40 million, or $22.8 million cash, on Friday. The $1.58 billion Powerball jackpot in January 2016 remains the largest jackpot ever.
