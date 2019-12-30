RICHMOND, Va. — A Poquoson woman and a Gloucester County man each won half a million dollars on Virginia Lottery scratcher games.

Martine Sincoskie, a Poquoson resident, got lucky on the Virginia Lottery's 100X The Money scratcher game. The Virginia Lottery said she's a retiree who is the type of person who collects school supplies for local students in need. Sincoskie told the lottery that said she plans to save some of the winnings for her grandson's college tuition.

Sincoskie bought her ticket at the Quick Mart at 212 Wythe Creek Road in Poquoson. She picked up her big check on December 19!

Martine Sincoskie won $500,000 on a Virginia Lottery Scratcher game.

Virginia Lottery

John May, a beer distributor, also took home a whopping $500,000 on the 100X The Money Game.

May spends a lot of time in convenience stores and plays at the various stores he visits for work, and this isn't the first time he's won big. He's having something of a lucky streak. In June 2018, May took home $1 million on a Virginia Lottery Scratcher.

He bought his $500,000 winning ticket at the J & G Food Mart at 1502 27th Street in Newport News.

"I said, 'Man, I think I just hit something good!'" he recalled as he claimed his prize.

John May won $500,000 on a Virginia Lottery Scratcher game.

Virginia Lottery

The 100X The Money Game has prizes ranging from $30 to $7 million. The $500,000 prize is the second-highest winning amount all of the games the Virginia Lottery offers.

The odds of winning the top prize in the game are 1 in 2,611,200. The odds of winning any prize in the scratcher game are 1 in 2.77.

The Virginia Lottery generates more than $1.7 million every day for Virginia's K-12 public schools and operates entirely on revenue made from Lottery products.

