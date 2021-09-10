Not sure why your friend sent you a Venmo request? It could be a scam!

Not only could a scammer pretend to be your friend asking for cash on Venmo, they could even scam you out of takeout food!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We work hard for our money every single day. So, when someone swoops in and tries to take that hard earned cash from us, it can be frustrating, and scammers are getting creative.

Lechelle Yates with the Better Business Bureau discussed new scams people may not be aware of.

To get your questions answered, text (336) 379-5775.

Job scams:

Employment scams are on the rise in the turbulent job market created by the COVID-19 pandemic, a new Better Business Bureau (BBB) study finds. You can expect scammers to be active in September since unemployment benefits are running out.

How job scams work:

Scammer will use name of real company

They'll interview through an app

"Hire" you immediately

Job scam outcomes:

You'll do illegal jobs - like reshipping packages

Your identity could get stolen

You'll lose money from fake checks written to you

How to avoid job scams:

Research the job offer

Examine the email address

Do an internet search

Consider creating a separate email address

Takeout order scams:

The pandemic made ordering takeout more popular than ever and scammers have turned it into a phishing con

How takeout order scams work:

You search for restaurant's website

Find it or a 3rd-party site near the top

You place order & pay

Your food never arrives

You call restaurant, but they never received your order because the website was fake. Scammers get your credit card information, address and other personal details through this scam.

Avoid takeout order scams:

Only order from websites you know and trust

When in doubt, confirm with the restaurant

Use your credit card

Take action if you think you’ve ordered on a fake site

Venmo scams:

A "friend" says they urgently need money. Peer-to-peer apps are becoming safe havens for scammers who impersonate people's friends to ask for cash.

How Venmo scam works:

Scammers look to see who you've sent/received money to/from in public feed

They contact you with a request pretending to be those people

Appears to come from real account

Avoid digital wallet scams:

Keep your transactions private

Use money transfer with friends

Always double check with your friend before sending cash

The classic scam -- the Grandparent scam:

Scammers pretend to be a grandchild asking for money

Grandparent wires money to scammer

Stay one step ahead of scammers: