Feeling lucky: Virginia Beach man wins lottery for second time

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In July of 2020, Raymond Harrington of Virginia Beach won $125,000 in a Pick 4 game through the Virginia Lottery. Now, he's won again, and this time it's bigger and better.

This time, Harrington is bringing home the $300,000 top prize from the Diamond Bonus Crossword game.

“The scratchers were calling out to me,” he said to lottery officials.

“I scratched it, and I thought I’d won maybe $200 or so.”

The winning ticket was bought at the Rite Aid on West 21st Street in Norfolk.

Harrington says that he plans to play it smart with his money and invest it accordingly.