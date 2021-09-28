Greensboro city to cut off water if you don't pay your bill starting Oct. 4

City officials urge customers to pay any amount possible toward their monthly bills and to establish payment plans for the balance.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city of Greensboro Water Resources will resume normal water cut-off procedures for non-payment of water bills starting Oct. 4, according to officials.

For residents, this means that accounts with a high balance and no payment received or accounts not covered under a payment plan will be disconnected first.

City officials urge customers to pay any amount possible toward their monthly bills and to establish payment plans for the balance. The department has implemented options such as an installment plan and a “promise-to-pay” plan. Learn more on this Water Resources Web page.

There is a difference between the two plans; with an installment plan, repayments of a past due account can be spread out over six months. A “promise-to-pay” plan is for short-term extensions for one bill.

The following utility bill payment options are available:

Online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/WaterBill

By credit or debit card by phone at 336-373-IPAY (4729)

By Bank Draft

By Mail (City of Greensboro, PO Box 1170, Greensboro, NC 27402-1170)

In-person or use the payment drop-box located at the J. Edward Kitchen Operations Center, 2602 S. Elm-Eugene Street

In-person at the Melvin Municipal Office Building at 300 W. Washington Street