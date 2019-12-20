GREENSBORO, N.C. — You know how it goes: first comes the list and then the presents under the tree but first, it takes a lot of cash. A new study shows 71% of parents lost sleep at night thinking about spending money on their kid's holiday gifts. The Four 2 Five invited money Expert Ja'Net Adams on to talk about how the make the holidays 'merry and bright' and not lose sleep at night.

First, a majority of parents say they are willing to damage their credit score to get their kid's presents. Adams says that's risky.

"I think the dangerous part is that people are going into debt to create a certain Christmas for their children," she said. "This is dangerous because of what comes after the holiday is over. That is the stress from your finances being stretched. When parents are financially stressed they end up taking it out on their children in a negative way. No one wins when that happens and no toy or gadget is worth that risk."

Many of us get caught up in the holiday spirit and forget to check our bank accounts. Adams has some tips to keep your budget.

"Overspending is very easy to do because we are bombarded with advertisements for two months. We see something and immediately buy it without thinking and then later realized that we spent too much money. To keep this from happening have an amount of money you plan to spend for Christmas and then challenge yourself to spend less than that. Make it a game so that it will be fun to save that money."

So what happens if you don't win that game and go into debt?

"First write down how much debt you have from the holidays and make sure that number is exact down to the penny. Then look at your monthly expenses and see where you can cut back. Can you cut back on eating out for 6 months? Take the money saved each month and put it towards the debt. Look at every expense and see what you can cut out in order to bring in more money to pay towards the debt."

When it comes to feeling the pressure to get your kids what they asked for, Adams says you don't have to cave.

"I teach my children the importance of being an individual and how having experiences is much more important than stuff."