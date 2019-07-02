Wells Fargo bank experienced an outage Thursday morning with their mobile app and online banking services.

They sent a Tweet saying “We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing an issue with our online banking and mobile app. Thanks for your patience while we research this issue. If you are impacted, please check back here for updates.”

Later in the morning the bank sent another tweet apologizing again and calling the outage a "systems issue" and said the outages were not continuous.

The services went offline for many customers who took to Twitter to complain, so much so that Wells Fargo started trending.

User @JosephBurnette7 said that direct deposits are being rejected and some people are unable to use their cards.

"Wells Fargo has message to call for support or visit an ATM but those two are down. Branches cannot access accounts either. It's not just the online banking/mobile app,” the message read,

Other users are echoing those claims.

When we called their customer service line (1 (800) 869-3557), we got a message that said “I’m sorry but our automatic system and bankers are currently not able to access account information.”

It appears that bank employees are also unable to access customer account information. But, there is an option to hold and speak to an actual person.

