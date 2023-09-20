Winston-Salem police give away 120 steering wheel locks in 25 minutes for Kia and Hyundai owners

Police said car thefts have gone up after an online TikTok challenge showed people how to steal Kias and Hyundais.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said they were alerted of a viral TikTok trend showing people how to steal Kias and Hyundais.



The video showed people how to start the vehicle by taking advantage of a glitch. It enabled thieves to use the glitch to bypass software in the electronic computer ignition.

Police said more Kias and Hyundais were stolen locally. Corporate Hyundai helped Winston-Salem police give locks to some drivers free of charge.

Wednesday morning, people lined up hours before the start of the giveaway, and 120 steering wheel locks were passed out to drivers.

"There's no one magic answer and nothing is 100% proof, but with a steering wheel lock if someone is looking to actually steal your vehicle if they come along and see the steering wheel lock properly installed on your vehicle more than likely they're going to go on to the next one," said Sgt. Ryan Hagan.

Amanda Rutledge has a 2014 Kia Soul, she wasn't at the giveaway because she has her own steering wheel lock.

"It makes me feel more comfortable and secure, knowing that there's a lock on my vehicle and on the steering wheel so that if anyone did attempt to steal my car, they would have much more difficulty," she said.