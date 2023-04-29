Worried your home won't sell? Experts say it's likely worth more than you think

Some homeowners saw their values increase by more than $100,000 in recent revaluations. Now, they're wondering, if they could sell for that much.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — From Charlotte to Gastonia, property owners are questioning recent revaluations that say their home values have skyrocketed.

The new values were released earlier this year for the first time since 2019.

"We have appealed this because there’s no way that we could sell our house for $600,000," Marian Parlier, a Gastonia resident, said.

While each situation is different, we took the question to an expert to see if most homeowners could actually sell their homes at the new rate.

"I know the numbers seem a little bit astonishing when you look at your values," Tiffany Johannes, President of the Canopy Realtor Association, said, "but oftentimes, you are going to be able to get that much or more for your home."

The Canopy Realtor Association analyzes the real estate market in Charlotte and surrounding counties and the data shows sellers still have the upper hand, according to Johannes.

"That doesn't mean that a seller can ask any price they want," she said. "They've got to ask a reasonable price. They've got to have a home that has curb appeal, maintenance taken care of, and in good condition to get top dollar in today's market.”

As for those looking to buy a home, she said research is key.

"Do your homework. Do your research. Work with a realtor who can advise and counsel you on the best steps and the best practices because there are deals to be had out there," Johannes said.

So, the next time you look at your home's new value and wonder should I buy or sell, she said don't count yourself out.

"Talk to a realtor. Make sure that you know your options and you understand them well and move forward," Johannes said, "because if you're sitting on the sidelines and you have a reason to make a move, now's not a bad time at all.”

