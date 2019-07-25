WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Fire Department is investigating a house fire on Ginger Drive. Late Wednesday night, firefighters arrived on the scene. One person was injured and 2 pets died.

Forsyth County EMS says the person was transported to a local hospital. Their condition is currently unknown. The Winston-Salem Fire Department is handling the investigation.

