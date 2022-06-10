10-year-old child injured in hit-and-run crash in Whitsett

Troopers say the suspect drove off in a blue or black color Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV.

A 10-year-old child is recovering after being injured in a hit-and-run crash.

State Highway Patrol says they responded to the incident Thursday at 2:17 p.m. on NC 61 between Homeview Road and Herron Road in Whitsett in Guilford County.

Troopers say the child was crossing the road when they were struck by the vehicle. Officials say witnesses’ to the collision identified the hit and run suspect vehicle as a blue or black in color Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV.

The SUV was last seen traveling north on NC 61 in the area of Homeview Road, towards Interstate 40/85.

The child suffered injuries related to the crash and was taken to Moses H. Cone Hospital in Greensboro.

It's unclear how severe the child's injuries are .

Investigators are seeking information that will aide in locating the suspect vehicle.