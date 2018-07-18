A woman with ties to the triad won an award for her athletic achievements. And by the way, she's 103 years old!

Ida Keeling is a runner. She started doing it when she was 67. Now she competes in several races including the 100 yard dash. In fact, she's the first 100-year-old woman to complete the race.

Keeling is still active to this day. She wrote a book called "Can't Nothing Bring Me Down". Her book title rings true as she gains new achievement.

Keeling appeared on ABC's "The View", and the hosts surprised her with an honorary ESPY award.

The ESPY's honor the top athletes every year, and now 103-year-old Ida Keeling is one of them.

She told the hosts "Do what you need to do, not what you want to do....and love yourself."

Keeling's family lives in the triad, and we're sure they're proud of their Aunt Ida.

