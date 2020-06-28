Even though they couldn’t be with her, Maria Falcon's kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, and great-great-granddaughter all made sure she knew how truly loved she is.

SAN DIEGO — One hundred and five years of life is a lot to celebrate and for one San Diego woman, she was able to celebrate a very special birthday in a way she never thought possible.

Born on June 26, 1915, Maria Falcon celebrated 105 years this weekend.

Even though they couldn’t be with her, her kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, and great-great-granddaughter all made sure she knows how loved she truly is.

There were many emotional moments at birthday party which included her oldest grandson who is 59 years old, and her youngest who is 1 year old.

Maria was 3 years old during the Spanish flu that killed 20 million people worldwide. She also lived through the Great Depression and World War II, Vietnam, and much more.

Now faced with the coronavirus pandemic, Maria, whose daughter translated for her, said love is what keeps her smiling.

"Love for her family, being happy, not stressed,” her daughter said. “Basically love she feels brings her longevity.”

She also relies heavily on her faith, living a life of service in San Diego and beyond. She was recognized by the pope in the late 1980s.

When asked if she ever thought she’d celebrate her birthday through Zoom, she said it never came to her mind.

"We should have a big party with food and music, but it goes to show how strong the bond is we have with her,” one of her relatives said.