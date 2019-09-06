FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — An 11-year-old girl was killed when she was accidentally backed over by a bulldozer in Labadie at around noon on Saturday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the accident happened in the 100 block of Skyview Lane.

Sixty-five-year-old Larry Proemsey was using a 2013 John Deere 750K Bulldozer to knock over trees when a tree fell across the bulldozer, according to the Highway Patrol report.

Proemsey backed up the bulldozer just as his daughter, Emma Proemsey, drove behind it in a 2005 John Deere Gator. He didn’t see Emma and backed over her.

EMS workers pronounced her dead at the scene.