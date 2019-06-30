GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The 12-year-old boy who died when he fell from a climbing wall at a Gaston County trampoline park will be laid to rest Sunday.

A visitation was held Saturday afternoon at the Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home. The parking lot was packed with cars, as so many people are still struggling to come to terms with the tragic accident.

Earlier this week, Altitude Trampoline Park said it was "human error" that caused Matthew Lu to fall from a climbing wall.

A friend of the family shared a picture of the program with NBC Charlotte. She described Lu as a great, smart kid.

Another friend said he had a lot of life left to live.

The funeral director says because it was Lu’s birthday right before the accident, they had his favorite Ben and Jerry’s cake at the visitation.

A representative for the trampoline park was in town last week. She says the policy is to fit each kid with a harness and show them how to secure it to the wall. After that first time, kids are left to attach themselves to the climbing walls.

The company is now evaluating if policies need to be changed and will remove the climbing wall from the park out of respect for the family.

