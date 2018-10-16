BURLINGTON, N.C. (WFMY) – Tropical Storm Michael’s effects shocked many in the Triad, especially with how bad it hit the area.

A 100-year-old pecan tree fell last Thursday in Burlington destroying a carriage house built in 1892.

According to Wendy Geise, owner of the Historic Morrow Barnwell House on Front Street in Burlington, the carriage house was still the original one.

“Our circa 1892 Victorian carriage house has survived 126 years until Michael,” Geise said.

It housed the horse and carriage for the original owners, Burlington’s first dentist, Dr. Robert Mebane Murrow and his wife Carolina Holt, of the Holt Mill family, according to the owner.

Geise and her husband planned on renovating the carriage house and the rest of the property and turn it into an event space for weddings and formal events.

“We had planned on renovating the carriage house in about four years, but the tree has sped up the process and timeline!” Geise shared with WFMY News 2.

The couple bought the Victorian home 2 years ago with insurance.

They hope that through the rebuilding process they will be able to salvage as much of the original structure as possible.

