BEAUMONT, Texas — We have evacuated our station due to flooding.
As a result, we are not in our regular newscast. Instead, we are broadcasting the news from our sister station, KHOU 11, out of Houston.
We have gone to a backup news station and will be back on the air as soon as possible.
All of our employees are safe.
Beaumont, Port Arthur, Vidor, Rose City and Fannett are under a a flash flood emergency.
The National Weather Service noted that “torrential flooding rainfall” would be occurring over the next few hours.
RELATED: 'Flash flood emergency' declared as Imelda saturates Southeast Texas
12News
12News
KBMT