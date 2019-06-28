HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are looking for whoever shot 2 men, killing one of them.

Police responded to shots fired around the area of Habersham Rd and Knoll Lane just before midnight Thursday.

They found one man shot in the butt and thigh.

Another man was shot just a block away in a car. Police tried using cpr on him and took him to the High Point Medical Center where he died.

Around 1:30, police found a third man hiding behind a shed near the shooting with minor scrapes.

This is a developing story and we'll keep it updated once we get more information.