Columbia, SC (WLTX) — Columbia police say they are responding to a report of a stolen car with two little boys inside.

Police are on the scene at Extended Stay America on Stoneridge Drive, where they say a dark blue 4-door BMW 325i car with NC paper tags was reported stolen while it was left running in the parking lot.

Police believe two male children, ages 3 and 7, were sleeping in the car when it was stolen.

If you see the car in question or have any information, police ask you to call 9-1-1 immediately.

