2 the rescue: Meet Garfield

This Garfield is no fictional character. He's looking for a real home!

Meet Garfield.

Our friends with the Burlington Animal Services say he's a very handsome 5- year-old orange and white kitty with the most beautiful pale green eyes.

This sweet guy would love to be your new companion and friend.

He has been enjoying college life as a foster kitty at Elon University and has been a great companion to his foster moms. They report that he is a champ at using the litter box, and he loves being petted and brushed.

While he mostly likes to relax beside you, Garfield does enjoy playing with the laser pointer. He is the perfect cat if you’re looking for a chill and furry friend to have around!