In today's 2 The Rescue segment, meet Penelope! She is a one year old hound and is looking for her forever home. It may be best for her to be in a home with another dog to play with. If you are interested in adopting Penelope, you can find her at Burlington Animal Services. Let's get Penelope adopted!

Burlington Animal Services

221 Stone Quarry Road

Burlington, NC

336-578-0343

