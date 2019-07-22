"It looks like the floor is about to cave in," said one Guilford County School board member about the state of Brooks Global Studies, a magnet school in Greensboro.

August 8th was supposed to be the first day of school for Brooks Global, but because of a maintenance problem students won't go back to school until August 26th.

Monday morning, the school board held an emergency meeting. They voted 7-1 in favor of a $200,000- $250,000 project to repair the school’s floors.

"We're pretty confident that this is a reasonable range between $200,000 and 250,000," Scott McCully, Chief Operations Officer at GCS, said.

Monday night parents were invited to attend a meeting to discuss the repairs and how it affects their students.

Superintendent Sharon Contreras said Monday night’s meeting was for parents, and no media was allowed to go inside.

Many parents attending the meeting said their main concern is that school has been pushed back by 18 days.

We’re told this all started in the spring with a work order that said there were cracks in floors at Brooks Global Studies.

At the end of June, the district realized there was a more significant issue. They used a robot to evaluate underneath the entire school building.

It was discovered that the wing where 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade classrooms needed repairs before students could occupy them.

McCully said 8 classrooms are affected.

One school board member said the entire school needs to be replaced.

"Certainly our facility report substantiates that this isn't that great of a building, but look, here's the issue, its going to take money to move students, particularly a magnet school of this nature to another facility," McCully said.

Their goal is to get repairs done by August 26. However, it’s possible that won’t happen.

That’s where "plan B" comes into play.

If the repairs aren’t done, 4th and 5th graders will go to Kiser Middle School. 3rd graders will go to different classrooms at Brooks Global.

One school board member told WFMY that floor looked like it was about to cave in and needs to be totally replaced.

A recent facilities study gave Brooks Global an unsatisfactory rating.

McCully said because of money and timing, that’s just not possible.

The money for this project will come from the annual maintenance budget which sits at $6.1 million.

A district wide facility study found that the district needs $1 billion in repairs and renovations.