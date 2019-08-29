GREENSBORO, N.C. — This year the Page High School Football Team is dedicating their season to Sincere Davis to remember him as a player, a student and a friend.

Head Coach Jared Rolfes says this year's team theme is "26 strong." A different member from the team will wear 26 every game, and the players will all have the number 26 stickers on their helmets. Davis's parents will lead the team down the stadium steps before the first home football game of the season this Friday.

Rolfes says Davis' death impacted everyone in the Page High community and dedicating the season to him will bring more recognition to who he was as a person.

"I can just see the images of him daily. He had a great beautiful smile. He would just look at you, kinda make you melt and he was just a fun kid to be around," said Rolfes.

Quarterback Javondre Paige says Sincere was always encouraging and uplifting both on and off the field. Paige says Sincere was always focused on being a team player, and the best player he could be.

"It's just tough. Tough losing him. He was a great person to be around. He was always like I said uplifting. He could change my mood- he could change anyone's mood with his smile," said Paige.

Paige says dedicating the season to Davis shows how much Sincere meant to the program, and to the Page High family.

