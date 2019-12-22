CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three people were injured after a crash in the University City area on Sunday, Medic confirmed.

The accident happened near the intersection of Ikea Boulevard and University City Boulevard. A car went through two stores -- Good Feet and Rack Room Shoes.

Medic said two people were taken to Atrium CMC, one with life-threatening injuries and one with serious injuries. A third person with minor injuries was taken to Atrium University.

Charlotte Fire responded to the scene to work the extrication.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not released any additional information on the accident at this time.

The names of those involved have not been released.

