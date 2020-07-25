The toddler is listed in critical condition

MACON, Ga. — A 3-year-old boy is being airlifted to an Atlanta hospital after being hit by a car in Macon.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday on Bennell Avenue.

The release says a family member pulled into a driveway of a house to drop off some food.

The driver got out of the car and left it running. That's when a 15-year-old boy got inside and started to back out of the driveway.

A 3-year-old boy was behind the car and was hit.

The toddler was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

According to traffic investigators, he will be airlifted to an Atlanta hospital for treatment.

The incident is currently under investigation, anyone with information can call traffic investigators at 478-751-7500.

