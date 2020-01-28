FULKS RUN, Va. — Investigators think up to 34,000 chickens were killed during two separate poultry farm fires in North Carolina and Virginia within a day of each other.

Rockingham County Fire and Rescue officials say a fire in Fulks Run, Virginia, killed an estimated 24,000 chickens on Friday.

Firefighters contained the barn blaze, but the structure was destroyed.

The Forbush Volunteer Fire chief says approximately 10,000 chickens were killed at a poultry house in North Carolina just one day prior.

Crews responding to the Yadkinville farm on Thursday discovered fire spreading near the feed silos.

The fires appear to be unrelated and no workers were injured in either.

