GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio — Three of the four men who escaped from the Gallia County Jail in southern Ohio early Sunday morning have been captured.

The Cary, North Carolina Police Department confirms they captured Brynn K. Martin, Christopher M. Clemente and Troy McDaniel, Jr.

Lawrence Lee, III is still on the run.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Monday, the North Carolina Highway Patrol alerted Cary Police that four fugitives from Ohio were believed to be in the area of Red Roof Inn on Walnut Street. Upon arrival, Martin, Clemente and McDaniel were captured without incident. Several agencies searched for another two hours but did not locate Lee.

Those apprehended were taken to Wake County Public Safety Center, where they are currently awaiting extradition to Ohio.

The men escaped from the Gallia County Jail around 12:14 a.m. Sunday. The four inmates overpowered two female corrections officers with a homemade weapon. They were then able to force open a secured door and escape.

Deputies say at least one person on the outside helped the inmates escape.

Lawrence R. Lee III, age 29, is described as 5’9” tall and weighing approximately 187 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He is to considered to be extremely dangerous.

Anyone with any information about Lee's whereabouts is asked to call 911.