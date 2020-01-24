CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three children were seriously injured in a rollover crash on I-485 in west Charlotte Thursday night, state troopers said.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Shontavia Smith-Barber was traveling on the inner loop of I-485 near West Boulevard around 11:15 p.m. when she lost control of her 2010 Chevrolet Traverse and crashed. Troopers said there were nine people inside the SUV, including six children ranging from 4 months to 10 years old. None of the children were properly restrained, according to Highway Patrol.

Smith-Barber told a responding state trooper that she fell asleep, which led to the crash.

Troopers said the 4-month-old was in a carseat but it was not properly fastened inside the vehicle and an 8-month-old was behind held in the front seat by a passenger. Everyone inside the SUV suffered serious injuries in the crash, with three of the children having life-threatening injuries.

Smith-Barber has been charged with careless and reckless driving, driving with a revoked license, failure to wear a seatbelt and six counts of failing to restrain the children inside the SUV.

All patients were transported by Medic to Atrium Health's Carolina Medical Center in Charlotte for treatment, according to Medic. All nine people remain in the hospital as of 8 a.m. Friday.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash. The Charlotte Fire Department and the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department responded to the crash to assist with patient care and traffic control.

Traffic was backed up as drivers used the single, left lane to pass the large emergency response. No other vehicles were involved in the c rash, the state highway patrol confirmed.

An adjacent North Carolina Department of Transportation Camera showed the aftermath of the crash.

