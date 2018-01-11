Five children and two adults were hospitalized after being hit by a car while waiting at a school bus stop Thursday morning in Tampa.

Two of the children were seriously injured, although none of the injuries are life-threatening.

As of 2:45 p.m., the driver had not been charged -- although police said charges were pending.

Investigators say the 47-year-old Tampa man was driving east on East Bougainvillea Avenue just after 8 a.m. when he struck the victims at the Marvy Avenue intersection. Police said the crash appears to be unintentional, and the driver did not seem to be impaired.

"It is unclear whether the driver was speeding at the time of the crash, though a witness said he believed the car was traveling at a high rate of speed," Tampa Police Spokesperson Steve Hegarty wrote in an email.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers.

The students injured in the crash attended Woodson K-8 School in the Hillsborough County public school district.

Three of the children were 6 years old, one was 9 and the other was 12. The adults were both in their early 30s.

After learning of the crash, the principal spent the morning with the students and their families at the hospital.

Crisis team members were sent to the school to speak with any students who were emotionally shaken by the crash.

Neighbors say speeding is a major issue on East Bougainvillea Avenue.

The speed limit is 30-mph, but there are no speed humps.

The road is a popular cut through to get to Nebraska or Busch Boulevard. Residents tell 10News they want something done to prevent anyone else from getting hurt.

Asked about the neighbors' concerns, Hegarty said there had been no speeding citations in the area since the beginning of the year.

Emergency responders heading to the call were in a separate crash Thursday morning.

Tampa Fire Rescue officials say an ambulance responding to the scene in North Tampa was hit by a sedan before crashing into a pole.

Fire officials said two Tampa Fire Rescue personnel and the driver of the sedan were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

