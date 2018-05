A Georgia Air National Guard spokesman says at least five people have died in a military plane crash near the Savannah airport.

According to a news release from the 165th Airlift Wing in Savannah, the C-130 Hercules cargo plane from the Puerto Rico Air National Guard crashed around 11:30 a.m. while performing a training mission.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the plane was bound for Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona.

This is a developing story.

