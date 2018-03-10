RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Six people will receive North Carolina's highest civilian honor in November.

The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources announced Tuesday Gov. Roy Cooper will present the North Carolina Award at a banquet at the Raleigh Convention Center on Nov. 16. The award was created by the General Assembly in 1961 to recognize significant contributions to the state and nation in fine arts, literature, public service and science.

Among the honorees for 2018 is Bill Leslie, a former reporter and anchor for WRAL-TV In Raleigh whose musical passion led to eight albums celebrating North Carolina's people, natural beauty and Scotch-Irish heritage.

Also being honored are Carolyn Q. Coleman, Gene Roberts and William L. Roper for Public Service; Michael A. McFee for Literature and Barbara B. Millhouse for Fine Arts.

