DALLAS — A fire at a three-story Dallas apartment complex escalated to four alarms when a mayday call came in for three trapped firefighters Tuesday morning in the Lake Highlands area.

The firefighters became trapped inside the burning building when part of the roof collapsed, said Jason Evans, a spokesman with Dallas Fire-Rescue. A Rapid Intervention Team located the firefighters, who were pulled from the building and transported to nearby hospitals.

Evans said all three firefighters are expected to be OK. One resident was also taken to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire at the Cambridge Park Condominiums, located at 11450 Audelia Rd., was first called in at about 9:15 a.m. However, by 10 a.m., it escalated to four alarms.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away as crews worked to get the blaze under control.

"Around 100 firefighters have taken a defensive posture as they attempt to surround and drown out the flames using hand lines and ladder pipes," Evans said in a statement released late Tuesday morning.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

American Red Cross was called to the scene to help affected families.

Around 60 had been displaced as of Tuesday night after the fire destroyed 24 condominiums. One of those was Sam Genecov's.

The 72-year-old owned his condo, and had lived there since 1999.

He said he was having breakfast when he was told to evacuate.

"A firefighter came to the door and said, 'there's a fire you have to get out!'" Genecov said. "When I finally left and opened the door, the smoke was pitch black I couldn't believe it."

Genecov, a Navy veteran who fought during the Vietnam War, left his home for the last time.

"I don't feel good about it, I lost a lot of precious things," Genecov said. "I'm 72-years-old, you collect a lot of things by my age--like my father's bible. I didn't even get a chance to grab it. I didn't even think to."

Most of the condominiums are either owned or rented out. A number of residents rushed to the complex to check on their pets. Some, tragically, didn't make it.

Genecov said he's going to end his day with hope, and prays that his condo can be rebuilt.

"I hope they rebuild it so I can move back in, I liked it here," Genecov said.

