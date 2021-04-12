61-year-old woman dies after hit by car in Greensboro

A 61-year-old woman is dead after police say she walked into the street and got hit by a car in Greensboro.
Officers say a driver was traveling on South Holden road near the intersection of Vanstory Street Saturday evening when Yong Tang crossed the street, outside of a marked cross walk.
Police say Tang was hit by a car in the travel lane.
She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.
Neither speed nor impairment are believed to be factors in this crash. The crash reconstruction unit is conducting this ongoing investigation.