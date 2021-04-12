61-year-old woman dies after hit by car in Greensboro

Officers say Yong Tang was crossing the street, outside of a marked cross walk when she was hit by a car Saturday.

Officers say a driver was traveling on South Holden road near the intersection of Vanstory Street Saturday evening when Yong Tang crossed the street, outside of a marked cross walk.

She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.