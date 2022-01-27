7-year-old boy missing in Guilford County

Greensboro police are looking for a 7-year-old missing out of Guilford County.
Police say Daniel Emon Sales was reported missing from the Greensboro area Wednesday at 9:35 p.m.
Officers say he is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. Sales is approximately 4 feet tall and weighs 40-50 pounds. Sales was last seen wearing a black and red coat, blue jeans and black Sketchers.
Anyone with information regarding Sales is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or call 911.