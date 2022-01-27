x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

7-year-old boy missing in Guilford County

Greensboro police say Daniel Emon Sales was last seen wearing a black and red coat, blue jeans and black Sketchers Wednesday.
Credit: Greensboro Police

Greensboro police are looking for a 7-year-old missing out of Guilford County. 

Police say Daniel Emon Sales was reported missing from the Greensboro area Wednesday at 9:35 p.m.

Officers say he is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. Sales is approximately 4 feet tall and weighs 40-50 pounds. Sales was last seen wearing a black and red coat, blue jeans and black Sketchers.

Anyone with information regarding Sales is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or call 911.

In Other News

Man lives in forest to feed, care for hundreds of stray dogs