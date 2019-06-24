GREENSBORO, N.C. — Beginning today through August 8, the City of Greensboro's "Free Summer Playground Program" is giving children free breakfast and lunch. The programs are operating out of local parks in Greensboro.

Rising first graders through 15-year-olds can participate in "supervised sports, games, crafts, and free lunch," at no charge.

"I'm passionate about the program because I grew up in the program as well. We may not have had the means, but we had somewhere to go," said Melvin Melton, the Greensboro Parks and Rec Facility Coordinator.

Melton says during the summer months, more mouths to feed can put a strain on families with tighter budgets. The city hopes the Free Summer Playground Program will help these families avoid food insecurity for their children, relieving some of the financial burden. The program hopes to give kids access to nutritional meals regardless of whether or not their parents are able to provide them.

"You have a lot of people who can't send their kids to summer day camp because it costs a lot of money, but this is free," said Melton.

Parents and guardians can register their children at any participating playground/park. Playground supervisors are CPR and first aid certified.

Park Locations:

Arlington Park, 1201 Bellevue St.

Douglas Park, 705 Douglas Park St.

Eastside Park, 429 Gillespie St.

Hampton Park, 3111 Four Seasons Blvd.

Hannaford Park, 1701 Hannaford St.

Heath Park, 3750 Holts Chapel Rd.

Rosewood Park, 1400 Mayfield Ave.

Woodmere Park, 2100 Autumn Dr.