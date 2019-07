GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tuesday at the 80th Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, kids with special needs learned the ins and outs of golfing.

The All-Star Clinic was started by Paul Tesori five years ago. He has a special needs child and caddies for Former Wyndham Championship winner Webb Simpson.

The clinic includes instruction and demonstrations, along with interactive golf experiences. It's being expanded to 20 cities next year.