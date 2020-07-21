Ed Sanders dropped out of high school to become a pilot during the Korean War. At 87, he just got his high school diploma.

JACKSON, Michigan — A Korean War veteran who dropped out of high school in 1952 to join the U.S. Air Force and became a pilot during the war has received his high school diploma at age 87.

Ed Sanders received his Jackson High School diploma through a state of Michigan act that allows school boards to award diplomas to veterans who left high school to serve in World War II, the Korean War or Vietnam.

According to MLive.com, Sanders was 18 when he dropped out of school to join the Air Force.

He served four years on active duty and four years as a reserve officer. He was discharged in 1960 after being stationed throughout the world.

