A young mother and 911 Officer has died following a weekend traffic crash on Interstate-95 in Camden County.

According to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Rachel Hodge, lost her life in a crash shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday morning. Hodge was an Emergency 911 Communications Officer with the agency.

In a Facebook post, deputies say Rachel was headed south on the I-95 when her car collided with a tractor-trailer, as they both were headed southbound. The post says: "Rachel's spirit left this world instantly."

Rachel worked as a Communications Officer for a total of seven years.

The agency says Rachel recently became a mother and was a proud mom that glowed with excitement when talking about her newborn girl.

"Rachel’s family is well known to this community, and law enforcement," the Facebook post says. "May you rest in peace."