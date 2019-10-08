GREENSBORO, N.C. — Yolanda and Kenley Harris remember how their home shook, knocking them to the floor when three trees fell on their roof during the tornado that hit Greensboro in April 2018.

"The kitchen is destroyed. And the bathroom. And the toy room," said Yolanda.

The house became too dangerous to live in after mold began to grow, eventually sending Kenley the hospital with pneumonia. The couple moved from a hotel to other temporary housing, but now they finally have a plan to build a brand new house.

Tornado victims like the Harris Family will get new homes thanks to a public-private partnership between the City of Greensboro and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro, first announced publicly Friday.

On Saturday, WFMY News 2 spoke with representatives from the City of Greensboro and Habitat for Humanity at the Harris' home on Llano Ct.

"This house came to our attention, and [the Harris Family] needed to get right back into their home. And how could we do that quickly? And Habitat for Humanity has such a model where with volunteers and partners, that they're ready to get on he ground and start," said Sharon Hightower, District 1 representative on the Greensboro City Council.

The city's partnership with Habitat for Humanity during the ongoing discussion during Storm Recovery Alliance meetings, Hightower said.

"It's a phenomenal opportunity for the victims of the tornado: A partnership between the city of Greensboro and habitat for humanity, partnering together on both funding and redeveloping the neighborhood that was most affected by the tornado," said David Kolosieke, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro.

Hightower said the City of Greensboro has purchased six lots to date, including the Harris', to demolish and build new homes in partnership with Habitat for Humanity.

Kolosieke said Habitat for Humanity has purchased three lots so far.

The City of Greensboro is funding about 60% of the Harris' home, Hightower said.

"That tornado was devastating," said Hightower. "We want to be able to build all simultaneously, that's our goal next, to make sure that we don't just build at time, but that we build several."

There is an additional $1.5 million dedicated for housing in Greensboro in the state budget, but it has not been approved yet, Hightower said.

"It just tore up everything."

Yolanda and Kenley moved into their Greensboro family home in the 1980's, where they raised three children and added on extra rooms including a kitchen and bathroom over the years.

"This house has a whole lot of memories to it," said Yolanda. "The neighborhood is all family. Everyone here gets along with each other, it's such a nice community."

The tornado left the Harris' home without electricity for months and unsafe to live in.

"As soon as I go into the living room, the first two trees hit the house and shook the whole house, and I fell on the floor. When he attempted to help me back up, the third tree hit the house, and that's when we went and saw all the damage that was done," said Yolanda.

Yolanda moved out of the home, but Kenley remained for about six months. He said due to financial constraints, he could not afford to move out or repair the extensive damages. Kenley eventually contracted pneumonia from the black mold that has infested the home.

"And that's when the city actually stepped in. We knew about the house being damaged. I talked to the Harris' early on, we made several attempts to get things repaired sent over several inspectors, and contractors and electricians. And they all had the same conclusion: The house was unrepairable," said Hightower.

Kenley said he made several attempts to get aid for repairs. But it wasn't until Habitat for Humanity offered to help that the couple found a solution to getting a new home.

The demolition will begin on the Harris' home this coming week, with construction taking several months afterward, said Kolosieke.

Mount Zion Baptist Church has also donated money and volunteers from the church will help during the construction, said Kolosieke.

Kenley and Yolanda will give "sweat equity" to help with the new home's construction, and will have an affordable mortgage with support from Habitat for Humanity after its completion.

"It'll be a 1,300 square foot house. Three bedrooms two bathrooms," said Kolosieke.

"Oh man it's going to be nice. I'm looking forward to it, me and my wife and children and grandchildren. We can't wait," said Kenley.

Yolanda said she is looking forward to having a large family cookout at the new home with a playground for her grandchildren.

If you need assistance recovering after the tornado, Hightower said to contact the City of Greensboro's Neighborhood Development.