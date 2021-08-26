ACC exploring possible move from Greensboro

The ACC is exploring moving their headquarters from its original home in the Triad.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Anyone familiar with the history of the ACC, knows about the conference's founding back in 1953 in Greensboro. The history of the ACC runs deep in the Triad for nearly the last 7 decades, although this could all change in the coming months.

According to an article in the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the conference is looking at other options to move the ACC Headquarters from its original home of Greensboro, N.C.

The ACC tells WFMY it is exploring this option as part of a comprehensive review of league operations under its new commissioner Jim Phillips. More or less, it is an assessment of the ACC and to see what are the best long-term interests for the conference.

The ACC also told WFMY this process will be a transparent process from start to finish, and no decisions have been made about staying or going. Instead, the conference is simply evaluating all options.