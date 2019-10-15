GREENSBORO, N.C. — 3 a.m. Saturday, chaos at the Exxon gas station on West Gate City Boulevard.

Greensboro Police say violence erupted, and a fight led to the death of 30-year-old Zanelle Tucker.

Five other victims were taken to the hospital. Police say three of the five have life threatening injuries, and the other two have non-critical injuries.

The weapon? A car, running the victims over.

28-year-old Meranda Watlington and 27-year-old Fana Felton have been charged with First Degree Murder and five counts of Attempted First Degree Murder.

They both appeared in court on Monday.

On Tuesday, both the accused murderer's mothers exclusively spoke to WFMY News 2.

Their lawyers advised them not to get into the specifics of the case, or what exactly happened that fateful night.

But they want to spread several powerful messages: stop the violence, promote peace, and 'I'm sorry.'

They said whatever happened that night, wasn't worth it.

Mary Jay Chatman is the mom of Meranda Watlington.

When we interviewed her, she kept saying over and over again "I'm sorry, I'm just so sorry, my condolensces to the Tucker family."

Paula Edmondson is the mom of accused murderer Fana Felton. She mirrored Chatman's condolensces, and screamed "we need to stop the violence toward one another!"

They both put out flowers and balloons at the Exxon gas station Tuesday afternoon.