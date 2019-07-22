DARE COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff's deputies said an actress known for her work on The Wire and other shows faces several drug charges including Felony Possession of Cocaine.

The Dare County Sheriff's Office said Sonja Denise Plack, 55, was arrested during a traffic stop near the Washington Baum Bridge in Manteo around 12 a.m. Sunday.

Plack, who also is known as Sonja Sohn, played Detective Shakima Greggs throughout the run of HBO's The Wire. Among other credits listed on imdb.com are roles on Star Trek: Discovery, The Chi, and Baltimore Rising.

The sheriff's office said that during the traffic stop, a K-9 detected the smell of drugs. Officers searched the car and found a purse that had cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and marijuana drug paraphernalia inside it.

Plack was a passenger in the car. The charges against her are:

Felony Possession of Cocaine

Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana Drug Paraphernalia

The driver of the vehicle was issued citations for expired registration and driving while license revoked and released.

Plack was given a $1,500 secured bond which she posted. She was released from the Dare County Detention Center.

The Nags Head Police Department, Manteo Police Department, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife helped with the traffic stop.