TYLER, Texas — Led by a stellar performance from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs (13-4) defeated the Tennessee Titans (9-8), 35-24, in the AFC Championship on Sunday.

SCORING SUMMARY:

1Q: Titans 10, Chiefs 7

Titans 10, Chiefs 7 HALFTIME: Chiefs 21, Titans 17

Chiefs 21, Titans 17 3Q: Chiefs 28, Titans 17

Chiefs 28, Titans 17 FINAL: Chiefs 35, Titans 24

Mahomes, a Whitehouse High School graduate, recorded 294 passing yards and four touchdowns for Kansas City. Tennessee running back Derrick Henry led the Titans with 69 rushing yards and one touchdown.

This will be the Chiefs' first Super Bowl appearance since the 1969 season.

The Chiefs will take on the winner between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers in Super LIV in Miami on Sunday, February 2.

