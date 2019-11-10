GREENSBORO, N.C. — A suspect has been identified in the abduction of three-year-old, Ahlora Lindiment who was rescued Thursday night after being taken from a playground.

N'denezsia Lancaster, 22, currently lives in Greensboro, and has pending charges of First Degree Kidnapping.

The Greensboro Police is currently looking for her and anyone with information about the whereabouts of N'denezsia Lancaster is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or 911.

Ahlora Lindiment was safely located on October 10, 2019 in Greensboro and has been since been reunited with her family.

