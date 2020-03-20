ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance County Health Department received notification of its first positive case of COVID-19.

The affected individual is currently in isolation at home and is doing well, according to a release from the health department.

To protect the individual’s privacy, no further information about them will be released.

Alamance County Health Department is identifying close contacts with the affected individual. A close contact is defined as anyone who was within six feet of the individual for 10 minutes or more.

“We have been preparing and planning for cases in Alamance County. Our public health response team has been in contact with the individual and they are complying with all control measures and orders,” said Health Director Stacie Saunders. “It is likely we will see other confirmed cases in the community. We urge the community to continue to practice social distancing and general precautions in order to protect themselves, their loved ones, and our neighbors.

Alamance County residents are encouraged to use reputable sources of information to learn more about COVID-19 such as the CDC or NC DHHS. Alamance County residents may also contact the Alamance County COVID-19 or the call center at 336-290-0361.

