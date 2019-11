ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance County Sheriff needs your help in finding 15-year-old Kayla Bradley. She was last seen on Friday leaving Western Alamance High School around 12:30.

Bradley is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing red high-top shoes, dark jeans, black sweater and a blue and black zip up jacket.

Alamance County Sheriff

If you see her or know where she might be, call the Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit at 336-570-6300 or 911.