Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) - An 'all-clear' has been given at South Carolina State University after a wanted suspect triggered a campus alert Thursday morning.

SC State sent out a text alert to students and faculty morning saying a Campus Community Shelter was in place because officers were searching near Jamison Street.

The U.S. Marshals says they were serving a warrant against 17-year-old Najquan Hampton on Jamison Street for an attempted murder charge.

While officers were serving that warrant, agents say another man, Darian James, fired shots at officers. No officers were wounded.

Officers then were able to find Hampton after about an hour of searching. James, however, has not been arrested.

Meanwhile, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said they were also called to the scene around 6 a.m., and they are now assisting in the investigation.

During the incident, students at Robert Howard Middle School, which is in the vicinity students were being re-directed to Orangeburg-Wilkenson High School. However, Orangeburg School District Five officials have now said that students were allowed to go back to Robert Howard.

