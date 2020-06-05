GREENSBORO, N.C. — May 6 kicked off Nurse Appreciation Week.

Nurses are working on the front lines of coronavirus. WFMY News 2 appreciates all nurses, but one is close to WFMY News 2's Amanda Ferguson.

Her sister, Sammy Bongelli, is a nurse in Florida.

“I never expected one day I was going to wake up and drive to work, and see a huge sign that says heroes work here," said Bongelli. "I never thought in a million years that because I became a nurse, I would be a front line hero.”

For the past 2 years, Bongelli has been taking care of patients as a cardiac telemetry nurse.

She spent years in school, preparing for her career, but there was no textbook for handling a disease, brand new to the world.

“You can’t just run in and out of rooms anymore," said Bongelli. "It’s a process.”

She said she has to wear a mask all day. Then change into another one when she goes into a patient's room, but that's not the biggest change in her job.

“What changed the most about my routine is when I leave the hospital," said Bongelli. "I get home and call my husband to tell him to open the garage. I undress in the garage and leave my shoes at the front door. Then the clothes go in the wash, even if its one pair of scrubs. I go right to the shower and make sure I don’t bring anything home with me.”

It's part of her job to protect herself while she takes care of others and it's more important now than ever.